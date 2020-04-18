Beyoncé Celebrates The ‘True Heroes’ Working Amid Coronavirus During ‘One World: Together At Home’ Special

Beyoncé is thanking the real-world superheroes who are working to save lives from the COVID-19 outbreak.

During Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” special on Saturday, the “Halo” singer spoke about staying positive, being patient and honouring essential workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy,” Beyoncé said in a taped video message. “To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, thank you for your selfless service.”

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk,” she continued. “This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57% of fatal cases are African American.”

Beyonce continued on, urging everyone across the globe to please protect themselves.

“We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world,” she said. “I know it’s very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and god bless you.”

Beyoncé was just one of many artists involved in the global special, which was curated by Lady Gaga, in support with the World Health Organization and the United Nations. Others included Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Kacey Musgraves, Maluma, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Feeling inspired? Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn what you can do right now (from the comfort of your hope) to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Follow Global Citizen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates, and visit the WHO’s website and social media to hear more on the organization’s response to the pandemic, as well as the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

