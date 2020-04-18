Tom Hanks Reveals Rita Wilson Had A ‘Tougher Time’ With COVID-19 Battle

Tom Hanks was the first celebrity to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19 and now he is going into detail what it was really like.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were hospitalized in Australia with the disease but have since recovered and returned to Los Angeles.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks told host Randy Miller on “The National Defense Radio Show”. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.”

“I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us,” he said.

The award-winning actor spoke about how they were put into isolation in an Australian hospital for three days after testing positive.

“It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else,” he said. “That’s why we were in lockdown.”

Hanks added that he would try to do a 30-minute fitness routine to stay fit that included “old man kind of things” like stretching. Yet he never made it to the full 30 minutes, “I was wiped after 12 minutes,” he said.