Stevie Wonder Pays Moving Tribute To Bill Withers During ‘One World: Together At Home’ Special

Stevie Wonder took the opportunity to remember Bill Withers during the “One World: Together At Home” special. Legendary singer-songwriter Withers sadly passed away on March 30 due to heart complications.

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Story Of Stevie Wonder Sparking More Theories That He Can See

Paying tribute to his long-time friend, 69-year-old Wonder sang two of Withers’ most famous songs: “Lean On Me” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today”.

He said: “During hardships like this we have to lean on each other for help. My friend, the late Bill Withers, has a perfect song about that.”

Wonder added: “I want us to remember him tonight.”

RELATED: Lionel Richie Has A Revelation About Stevie Wonder: ‘I Know He Can See’

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” included performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

RELATED: Stevie Wonder Serenades Will Smith During ‘Hustlers’ Birthday Surprise