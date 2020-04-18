The Rolling Stones Join In On ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert With ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, unless what you want is a special live performance from the Rolling Stones streamed right into your living room.

The legendary rockers picked up their guitars for a good cause as they joined in on the “One World: Together At Home” concert.

RELATED: The Rolling Stones To Return To Vancouver With Their 2020 ‘No Filter’ Tour

🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts joined together via Zoom to perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” from their separate homes.

Introducing the song, Jagger said: “Here’s one I hope you know!”

RELATED: James Blunt Claims The Rolling Stones ‘Are Still Looking’ For A Hit As Big As ‘You’re Beautiful’

Despite not being together physically, the iconic band still managed to deliver an epic performance, even though one band member may have forgotten to bring his instrument.

Fans on Twitter noticed Watts air drumming along to the hit song.

The drummer from The Rolling Stones is air drumming.

You’re welcome.#OneWorldTogetherAtHome — Ani Bundel Crossing (@anibundel) April 19, 2020

Does the drummer for The Rolling Stones not own a drum set? Asking for an entire country. #GlobalCitizenConcert — Steffers (@captainsteffers) April 19, 2020

RELATED: The Rolling Stones Cover ‘Mercy, Mercy’ For The First Time In 50 Years

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” included performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.