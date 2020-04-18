Kacey Musgraves Performs Poignant ‘Rainbow’ During ‘One World: Together At Home’

Kacey Musgraves joined the star-studded lineup during Saturday’s “One World: Together At Home”.

The country singer gave “a sincere thank-you to all the people out there risking their lives” as she performed “Rainbow” from her home.

While Musgraves sang, pictures of handmade rainbows appeared on screen which have become the unofficial symbol of hope during the pandemic.

Global Citizens, listen to @KaceyMusgraves: stay inside and stay home. Make it official by taking our pledge to stay home at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/45cNo7iZfP — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

“It’s going to be alright,” she said when ending her clip with a kiss to the camera. “Everyone stay strong and stay inside.”

“The One World: Together At Home” special is co-hosted by late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and will raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as show support for all the frontline workers.