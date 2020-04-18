Kacey Musgraves Performs Poignant ‘Rainbow’ During ‘One World: Together At Home’

Kacey Musgraves joined the star-studded lineup during Saturday’s “One World: Together At Home”.
The country singer gave “a sincere thank-you to all the people out there risking their lives” as she performed “Rainbow” from her home.
RELATED: Charlie Puth Responds After Going Viral For Not Making His Bed Before Going Live On ‘One World: Together At Home’
While Musgraves sang, pictures of handmade rainbows appeared on screen which have become the unofficial symbol of hope during the pandemic.
“It’s going to be alright,” she said when ending her clip with a kiss to the camera. “Everyone stay strong and stay inside.”
RELATED: Annie Lennox And Daughter Lola Share Special Duet For ‘One World: Together At Home’
“The One World: Together At Home” special is co-hosted by late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and will raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as show support for all the frontline workers.