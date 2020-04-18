Lizzo Brings Powerful Performance To ‘One World: Together At Home’

Lizzo showed off her powerful vocals and all for a good cause on Saturday.

The “Juice” singer was part of the “One World: Together At Home” special where she sang “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Otis Redding.

“It’s been too hard living, oh my… And I’m afraid to die. I don’t know what’s up there,” Lizzo sang. “Beyond the clouds. It’s been a long, long time coming. But I know, but I know a change is gotta come.”

As her performance came to an end, Lizzo told viewers, “Thank you for everyone working hard to keep us safe, thank you to everyone staying home and keeping themselves safe. I love you, we got this. We’ll get through this together.”

The “One World: Together At Home” special was organized to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as support the frontline workers during the pandemic.