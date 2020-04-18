John Legend And Sam Smith Stand By Frontline Workers With Moving ‘Stand By Me’ Duet

John Legend and Sam Smith moved viewers of “One World: Together At Home” to tears with a powerful duet of “Stand By Me”.

The musicians showed their support for frontline workers, showing them the world is standing by them by doing our part staying #TogetherAtHome.

Global Citizen gave Legend and Smith a virtual standing ovation, captioning the video of the performance on Twitter: “The duet of our dreams. Thank you @JohnLegend and @SamSmith for this incredible performance! Join them and take a stand for global health today.”

The duet of our dreams 😍 Thank you @JohnLegend and @SamSmith for this incredible performance! Join them and take a stand for global health today: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/uy9FIBH1mm — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

And though times in self-isolation might get lonely, the “One World: Together At Home” concert allows viewers to enjoy live music by the world’s most talented musicians by bringing everyone to stand together to do their part to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

We may be practicing social distancing, but we'll always be by your side. #TogetherAtHome@johnlegend and @samsmith are standing in solidarity with @WHO and frontline health care workers everywhere. Take action with them now: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/TnhfPBTbD7 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

“One World: Together At Home” promoted social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but also encouraged viewers to donate funds towards relief efforts that support local charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” included performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.