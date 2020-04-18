Paul McCartney Honours Frontline Medical Staff During Emotional ‘One World’ Performance

Paul McCartney shared a special tribute to doctors and nurses who are on the frontlines in the battle against the new coronavirus during the “One World: Together At Home” special.

The 77-year-old singer performed a special solo rendition of The Beatles’ classic hit “Lady Madonna” in honour of medical staff around the world.

Before beginning the song, Sir Paul spoke about his mother, Mary, who worked as a midwife and nurse after the World War II.

He said: “I have a lot of time for all the doctors and the nurses, and the medical staff to keep us healthy.”

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” included performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

