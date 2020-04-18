Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Duet On ‘What A Wonderful World’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined the “One World: Together at Home” special from self-isolation in Miami.

The couple performed Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World” during Saturday’s special event to help raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as show support for frontline workers.

Mendes and Cabello previously performed for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series on Instagram Live.

The “Together at Home” special was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.