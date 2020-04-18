David And Victoria Beckham Introduce Elton John For ‘One World: Together At Home’ Special

Elton John lent his talents to the “One World: Together At Home” special on Saturday.

Introduced by fellow Brits, David and Victoria Beckham, Elton sang “I’m Still Standing” while raising funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and supporting the frontline workers during the pandemic.

“If there is any silver lining to this it is more time as a family,” David said.

“Our thanks goes to all the healthcare workers all around the world working so, so hard, leaving their families to go to work to protect us,” Victoria added before introducing Elton.

I’m going to be sitting down tonight with David and the boys to watch One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global display of unity to support the @WHO in the fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hc0iaGQyZp — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 18, 2020

“This is for everybody out there who has been working on the frontline 24/7. Thank you for all your expertise, your love, your care, your humanity. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Elton expressed.

Elton’s husband David Furnish was on hand to help film the performance from their backyard.