Nick Cordero’s Wife Reveals His Leg Will Be Amputated Amid Coronavirus Battle

Nick Cordero’s wife just delivered some difficult news about her husband’s health, as he battles the coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots posted a video on her Instagram Story on Saturday, revealing that Cordero’s right leg will be amputated.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday,” Kloot began. “Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

“So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines,” she explained. “So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

She followed her videos by sharing a message, writing, “I know this isn’t possible but today is miracle day so why not ask? I just wish I could see him. Hold his hand. Touch his face. I do believe this would help him WAKE UP!”

The news of his amputation comes just days after Kloots shared that the Broadway star may never walk again. During the update, the fitness instructor noted that she thinks her husband will need a lot of physical therapy work if he makes it through his COVID-19 battle.

Cordero was first diagnosed with pneumonia and then with COVID-19. His battle has inspired people across the world who have loudly played and danced to his song, “Live Your Life,” as well as Elvis Presley’s song, “Got a Lot O’ Livin’ to Do,” to show their support for the young father.

Throughout it all, Kloots has continued to ask for prayers and thank all those who have supported and sent well wishes to her and her family.

