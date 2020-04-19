Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Salute Frontline Healthcare Workers With ‘One World’ Performance Of ‘Safety Dance’

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and “Stephen Jimmy Colbert,” as he joked, teamed up to host the One World: Together At Home concert on Saturday, raising money for the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fallon also put his musical skills on display when he was joined by the “Tonight Show” house band, The Roots, to cover “Safety Dance”, the 1980s hit by Montreal’s Men Without Hats.

With all the band’s members performing in their own homes, some wearing masks and gloves while Questlove kicked things off by giving his hands a scrub, the song was intercut with footage of healthcare workers singing and dancing along.

RELATED: The Rolling Stones Join In On ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert With ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

At one point, medical staff used handwritten cards to spell out the word “safety,” giving the song a whole new meaning during these challenging times.

To get the point across, Fallon even altered the lyrics: “We can dance, we can dance, everybody’s washing their hands,” he sang.

The entire performance can be viewed in the video above.