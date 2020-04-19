Keith Urban Triples Himself For ‘One World’ Performance, Featuring Cameo By Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban was among the many performers to participate in Saturday Night’s One World: Together at Home benefit show for the World Health Organization.

The Australian country star, performing from his home studio, delivered a cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 hit “Higher Love”, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

Urban was then joined by… himself, with another Keith Urban appearing behind him, this one playing electric guitar.

A third Urban then joined in, strumming a different guitar, with the other Urbans also providing backup vocals.

“To all the healthcare workers, to everybody on the front lines, on behalf of Nic and our girls” said Urban as wife Nicole Kidman walked into view, “myself, all of us here, we say thank you.”