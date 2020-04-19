Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Blows Up The Internet With Her Science-Based Hand-Washing Demonstration

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, is showing everyone that the most powerful weapon we have to fight the coronavirus is plain old soap.

“Hey y’all. Since we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too,” says the science-loving 8-year-old in a video shared on Instagram by her grandmother, Tina Knowles.

“I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this,” she continues, pointing to a small bowl, while identifying a larger bowl “as the coronavirus, or any virus — it’s actually just pepper.”

RELATED: Like Her Parents, Blue Ivy Now An Award-Winning Songwriter

She then dips her finger in the soap, and then dips the soapy finger into the bowl of pepper-filled liquid — causing all the pepper to immediately retreat to the edge of the bowl.

“if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean,” she explains. “But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”

The response on social media has been resounding.

blue ivy over here giving us lessons on washing our hands 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8VAC95rTSK — Alx ✊🏾✊🏾 (@thafreshstkd305) April 19, 2020

I need daily briefings from Blue Ivy Carter. TYSM🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/gNBCf6ItZ7 — be still🧘🏾‍♀️🛌🏾🤸🏾‍♀️ (@prettitoni28) April 19, 2020

Blue Ivy has the sweetest voice! Omg melted my heart hearing her talk! 😫🤩 — Jimi Meaux Co. (@JimiMeaux) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy Carter ended Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz in less than two minutes.pic.twitter.com/7P6LrRd6i9 — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) April 19, 2020

That’s DOCTOR Blue Ivy Carter to you pic.twitter.com/ZpgTf6UarD — Shyla Watson (@shylawhittney) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy before filming that video pic.twitter.com/4m7y3KRRga — I-10 by 10 (@bIackcindy) April 19, 2020

If Blue Ivy doesn’t inspire you to wash your hands correctly, then no one can. 💦 🖐 https://t.co/uOZim26YSA — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 19, 2020

Blue Ivy’s impact >>>>>. We should all be thanking her. pic.twitter.com/cKMJdwrDVM — michelle 🇰🇪 (@moraamichelle_) April 19, 2020

I can’t believe Blue Ivy had to waste her time to get on the internet to tell y’all to wash your dirty hands pic.twitter.com/Jtpclvn43G — Jess. (@_heyyyjess) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy’s maid coming to clean up her mess after she cured Corona with soap and black pepper. pic.twitter.com/8Nfd1d0ZtX — 🥀Jamol Simon (@JamolSimon) April 19, 2020