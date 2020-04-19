Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Blows Up The Internet With Her Science-Based Hand-Washing Demonstration

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, is showing everyone that the most powerful weapon we have to fight the coronavirus is plain old soap.
“Hey y’all. Since we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too,” says the science-loving 8-year-old in a video shared on Instagram by her grandmother, Tina Knowles.
“I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this,” she continues, pointing to a small bowl, while identifying a larger bowl “as the coronavirus, or any virus — it’s actually just pepper.”
She then dips her finger in the soap, and then dips the soapy finger into the bowl of pepper-filled liquid — causing all the pepper to immediately retreat to the edge of the bowl.
“if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean,” she explains. “But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”
The response on social media has been resounding.