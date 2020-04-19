Katy Perry Says Goodbye To Beloved Cat Kitty Purry In Heart-Wrenching Instagram Tribute

Katy Perry is mourning the loss of her beloved pet, the cat she named Kitty Purry.

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

“Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night,” Perry continued, sharing the sad news of her pet’s passing.

RELATED: Canadian Celebs Make The Final Cut Of 2019’s Most Popular Pet Names

“I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven,” Perry concluded. “Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever'”