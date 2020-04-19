David Crosby Doesn’t Hold Out Hope For A CSNY Reunion After He ‘Slagged’ Neil Young’s Wife Daryl Hannah

Any hope that Neil Young would with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion went out the window back in 2014 when Crosby gave an interview in which he described Young’s future wife Daryl Hannah as a “purely poisonous predator.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Crosby is characteristically blunt when asked if he thinks the current state of the world could lead to mending fences with his longtime musical collaborator.

“No, I really don’t,” says the 78-year-old musician, who revealed he reached out to Young in hopes of reuniting as a way to join their voices to help sway the 2020 presidential election in favour of the Democratic nominee.

“I got as out-front with it as I could. I sent an email to Neil, saying, ‘Listen, I know you’re pissed at me because I slagged your girlfriend. And I’m sorry.’ I’ve apologized a couple of times publicly, but that’s not really relevant to what’s going on in the country,” he continued.

“I said, ‘What we’re faced with, and now that you’re an American too, you got to pay attention to this: Our country’s broken. We’ve got an idiot, an imbecile running the country, and taking apart good stuff left and right as fast as he can, and putting us in a very bad situation. We could have a strong voice, and we could do some real good for whoever the nominee is going to be.’ I voted for Bernie, and I support him, and I would gladly do it for Biden. But I said, ‘Whoever it’s going to be, we’ve got to do something, because we can’t have another four years of this guy, because we can’t address global warming until we get rid of him. You give it another four years to get worse before we even start fixing it?'” added Crosby.

“I said, “We’re faced with a horrible situation and we have a big voice, we could probably sway the outcome.’ And I said, ‘I’m really sorry I shot my mouth off about your girlfriend. I really am. But we’ve all been horrible to each other over the years.’ Neil left Stephen in the middle of a tour, twice! Twice!” he said.

“It was a really good email, man. It was very sincere, very straightforward. I’m not buttering his toast, trying to suck his d**k. I’m just telling them what the real truth is. We’re faced with a situation where we could make a huge difference. I would love to do it. I know Stephen would love to do it, because Stephen is a very political guy and has been working with the Democratic Party his whole life. He’s very savvy about politics. Nash? I don’t know. Nash, I haven’t talked to in a long time. And he has been, in the past anyway, a ball of anger, and not somebody fun to have anything to do with. But he’s good at what he does, and he’s a pro. We all are. We know how to do it. So I would gladly do it. And I sent that message to Neil and it was totally sincere. And I got a large, empty, echoing silence back.”

Crosby concluded the interview by admitting that he once again said things he probably shouldn’t have said. “I’m gonna get in trouble for some of it,” he said of the interview, “but I don’t give a f**k.”