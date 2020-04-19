Gwyneth Paltrow Is Auctioning Her 2000 Oscar Gown To Raise Money For Food Charities, Challenges Other Celebs To Follow Her Lead

Gwyneth Paltrow is auctioning off the silver Calvin Klein gown she wore to the 2000 Academy Awards, the year after she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in “Shakespeare in Love”.

Paltrow made the announcement in an Instagram post, revealing that money raised would be contributed to organizations such as No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels that provide food assistance.

“I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine,” wrote Paltrow in the caption accompanying a photo of herself wearing the dress at the 2000 ceremony.

She concluded by challenging fellow actresses Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lake Bell to join her.