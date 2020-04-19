Salma Hayek Recalls Director Telling Her To ‘Sound Dumber And Speak Faster’

Salma Hayek opens up in a new interview about working with some directors who weren’t particularly interested in letting her display her acting ability.

In an interview with Total Film, reports the Daily Mail, the Mexican-born actress discussed the important role that her acting teacher and mentor played in shaping her as an actress.

However, she pointed out that most of the roles she played subsequently didn’t allow her to demonstrate her range.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Hilariously Responds To Botox Accusations

“Unfortunately, I never had a lot of chances to do parts where I could use a lot of the things I learned,” she said.

“I’ve had directors say to me, ‘Dumber and faster. Sound dumber and speak faster!'” Hayek added.

Remembering her acting teacher, she recalled he was a stickler for attendance. “You could never miss a class,” she said.

“One time, one of the people in the class didn’t come and showed up after three days with a paper from the doctor. He came over to him and said, ‘Is that your death certificate?’ He said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘You can walk out and never come back. ‘If you’re doing theatre will you go to the audience and say you were sick? You were not sick enough. If you were in the hospital, I’d understand, but two days in bed… don’t show up with that paper to my class. This is not a joke. You are either committed to this class or you don’t belong here,'” she continued.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Explains Why She ‘Spilled Water All Over’ Eminem At 2020 Oscars

Hayek shared an anecdote in which she was performing in a play, with one scene involving her sweeping the floor.

“I started sweeping and he stopped and said, ‘Sit down — you’re not coming up here for two weeks because you don’t sweep correctly. You have to do the research about every single detail. You have to love every single prop,'” he told her.