Chance The Rapper, Kris Jenner, Sarah Hyland And ‘Riverdale’ Stars Enter ‘Ellen’s Booth Of Internet Wonders’

Since Ellen DeGeneres can no longer host celebrities from her studio, she’s devising clever ways to interact with stars remotely.

On Sunday, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” dropped a video featuring Chance the Rapper, “Riverdale” stars Madelaine Petsch and KJ Apa, “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland, comedian Amanda Seales and Kris Jenner of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, with DeGeneres bringing all of them into “Ellen’s Booth of Internet Wonders”.

Among the bits, celebs are quizzed on their knowledge of the Millennial slang word “oop,” react to Photoshopped pictures of what they’ll look like in 30 years, along with photos of themselves as the opposite gender.

Would KJ Apa date the female version of himself. “Yes, I would. I would, she’s pretty. She’s really pretty,” he admitted, adding, “This is ridiculous.”

Hyland, however, was not as enamoured of her male version, remarking, “I look like Billy from ‘Stranger Things’.”

Meanwhile, Hyland took a look at the photo of her 30 years in the future, and joked, “I feel like that’s me when I wake up in the morning. That’s definitely what I look like.”

Others reacted much more forcefully, with Petsch’s older self eliciting a scream while Chance quipped, “Oh my god, how old do they think I am right now?”

The celebs were also confronted with old tweets they wrote to see if they can remember them. “I feel like there’s a giant meatloaf inside of me,” Jenner said, reading a Tweet she wrote in 2012. “Why would I say that? I definitely was not pregnant.”

Check out all the fun in the video above.