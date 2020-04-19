‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals New Details

Finally, some good news.

Director Patty Jenkins has shared new details about “Wonder Woman 1984” including the return to Themyscira which wasn’t always planned.

“It made sense to start again with where she comes from, to have the juxtaposition to who she is in our world,” Jenkins revealed about Gal Gadot’s Diana/Wonder Woman.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Talks Motherhood And Marriage With ‘Vogue’, Says ‘Wonder Woman’ ‘Completely Changed’ Her Life

“Men fight like men,” she told Empire. “We were mindful of that. I don’t want to be trying to look like a man. We need to fight like women.”

The Amazons fight to protect rather than for glory or just to kill.

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals She Exited ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Because The Script Was Terrible

The film will see the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, but no details have been leaked about how as he died at the end of the last film. Kristen Wiig as stars as archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as businessman Maxwell ‘Max’ Lord and Connie Nielsen as Diana’s mother Hippolyta.

“Wonder Woman 1984” was set to be released in June but with movies being delayed due to coronavirus the new release date is August 14, 2020.