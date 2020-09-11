‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Date Pushed Back To Christmas Day

Fans who’ve been anxiously awaiting the sequel to “Wonder Woman” are about to have their patience tested even further.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” was being pushed from its original June release to August after theatres shut down during the pandemic. Then, a subsequent announcement was made with a new release date in October.

That will no longer be happening as the release date is being pushed back yet again; now, “Wonder Woman 1984″ is scheduled to land in theatres on Christmas Day.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” said director Patty Jenkins in a statement. “Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” added Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

Previously, Jenkins shared some details about “Wonder Woman 1984”, including the return to Themyscira — which she revealed wasn’t always planned.

“It made sense to start again with where she comes from, to have the juxtaposition to who she is in our world,” Jenkins revealed about Gal Gadot’s Diana/Wonder Woman.

“Men fight like men,” she told Empire. “We were mindful of that. I don’t want to be trying to look like a man. We need to fight like women.”

The film will see the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, but no details have been leaked about how, given that he died at the end of the previous film. Kristen Wiig as stars as archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as businessman Maxwell ‘Max’ Lord and Connie Nielsen as Diana’s mother Hippolyta.

Fans received a sneak peek at the upcoming movie during DC FanDome in August, when an action-packed new trailer was debuted.