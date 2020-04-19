Bindi Irwin Speaks Of Missing Her Father Steve Irwin At Her Wedding, ‘He Was Always My Best Friend’

Bindi Irwin just tied the knot with Chandler Powell at the Australia Zoo but she was greatly missing the presence of her father, Steve Irwin.

The famed “Crocodile Hunter” died in Sept. 2006 when he was hit by a stingray bard.

Bindi, 21, spoke of not having her dad at her wedding and the sadness she feels that Steve never got the chance to meet Chandler during her Animal Planet Wedding Special.

“I wish, I wish so much, that dad and Chandler could have met,” Bindi said while holding back tears. “But in a way, I feel like dad is still with us.”

The Australia Zoo co-owner continued to say that she was always really close with her dad.

“I had the closet relationship with my dad. He was always my best friend. And we did everything together,” she continued. “[The] moments that you have to live through without the person that you love so much is incredibly challenging.”

However, Bindi went onto say that Steve would have wanted her to be happy on her wedding day and not missing him.

“But what’s the one thing dad would have wanted?” she asked. “He would have wanted me to be happy, for this to be the most joyful time in my life. And that’s how I am really trying to approach this. His spirit lives on in everything we do and I think he’d be really excited.”

Bindi and Chandler got married on March 25 with only themselves, the officiant and witnesses present due to restrictions put in place because of the pandemic.