Bob Odenkirk Tells James Corden About His Son’s Coronavirus Experience: ‘It Was Pretty Bad’

Bob Odenkirk paid a virtual visit to “The Late Late Show” this week, and revealed to host James Corden that his 21-year-old son has recovered from COVID-19.

According to the “Better Call Saul” star, his son, Nathan, experienced some severe symptoms.

“In the end, it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu,” Odenkirk told Corden. “According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu.”

Noting that he’s grateful that his son recovered “pretty easily,” he admitted that it “got scarier the longer it went.”

He explained: “The further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky.”

Odenkirk, 57, also discussed what it’s been like self-isolating with his family. “We are very lucky to have a nice home that’s big enough for us. I think a lot about the homes I lived in before I did well enough, and how hard it would be to shelter-in-place in some of the basement apartments that I lived in. That must be very hard for people,” he said.

“I thank people who are doing it,” he added. “It’s really stunning to me. I’m a cynic, I think, and that’s one of the reasons I like comedy, but I’m just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community. You know they’re caring for each other really by doing this and so it’s been heartening, I’d say.”