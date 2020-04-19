Prince Harry Wants To See ‘More Role Models That Are Willing To Put Others Ahead Of Themselves’

Prince Harry is asking people to put others first in a new interview.

The former Army Captain spoke with the podcast “Declassified” about his time serving and volunteering including helping Nepal rebuild after the 2015 earthquake as he joined forces with Team Rubicon UK.

Prince Harry watches the sun rise after spending the night in the Himalayan hilltop village of Leorani on day four of his visit to Nepal. — CPImages

Of course, with coronavirus on the forefront of everyone’s minds, Prince Harry called for “selflessness, rather than selfishness.”

“It’s about selflessness, rather than selfishness and I think in today’s culture, in today’s world, we need more role models that are willing to put others ahead of themselves,” Harry told host Michael Coates referencing how some people in the military have become great role models for youth. “I think that being part of a unit, being part of a team, and for me, wearing a uniform that was the same as everybody else’s, it kind of makes you feel totally equal, but at the same time makes you want to do everything you can for the person on your left and your right.”

Harry also touched on Team Rubicon UK and the work they are now during with the pandemic including veterans helping to distribute PPEs and other equipment to frontline workers.

“I’m honoured to be a veteran, and honoured to be part of this community,” he said. “It’s also proving that I think things are better than we’re led to believe through certain corners of the media. It can be very worrying when you’re sitting there and the only information you are getting is from certain news channels, but then if you are on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront.”

He added, “We’re now questioned to help others, to give back and to play a part in society, in your community and to be a good neighbour… makes you a better person, makes you feel better, it’s good for your well being, it’s good for your mental fitness—that’s just fact.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently been frequently spotted in Los Angeles delivering meals to those in need. The couple moved to the area after stepping down as senior royals.