Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Doesn’t Post Family Pictures

Eva Mendes is explaining to fans why she doesn’t post photos of Ryan Gosling and their daughters.

“The Place Beyond The Pines” actress shared a picture of one of her “favourite pieces of art from one of [her] favourite artist René Magritte” because she didn’t know what else to post.

“During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work,” Mendes explained.

One follower questioned Mendes why she doesn’t like to post family pics. Mendes responded, “hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

She added, “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private.”

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011 and share daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.