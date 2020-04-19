Anderson Cooper Tried To Give Himself A Haircut And It Didn’t Go As Planned

Quarantine hair is the thing of the future and Anderson Cooper knows all too well.

With hairdressers and barbershops closed, everyone in isolation has had to DIY their haircuts.

On Thursday, CNN host Cooper revealed that he was trying to shave his hair when it went horribly wrong.

“Last night I took a razor and buzzed my head and I gave myself a giant bald spot,” Cooper said. “I thought it was a 7 and it was a 5. So I’ve been walking around with my hand on my head. It’s fine straight on, I just have to be seen only this way because it all gives it away right there.”

Later on, Cooper was speaking to Chris Cuomo, who just tested positive for coronavirus, where he joked about his new hair skills.

“If you need a haircut, I have a little experience now, and when you’re better, come by,” Cooper said.

“Anderson, now you will make that popular,” Cuomo teased of the bald spot. “And I would probably shave a hole in the side of my head like a coop.”