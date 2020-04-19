Skit Of Man Swearing At His Son In BBC Interview Goes Viral

Finding a moment of peace at home during quarantine can be difficult, even more so if you are trying to have a Zoom meeting or interview.

In a video posted on Twitter captioned “Adorable moment man interrupted by his son on live TV”, BBC host Reeta Chakrabarti appears to be interviewing author Ivor Baddiel when his son walks in the room.

“F*** off, you little t*** I’m on live telly! F*** out of it! I’m on telly! F*** off, you little t***!” he rages before turning back to the camera. “Sorry.”

Adorable moment man interrupted by his son on live TV pic.twitter.com/zmORymLbNh — Ivor Baddiel (@Ivorbaddiel) April 19, 2020

The tweet went viral, being retweeted nearly 25,000 times at the time of writing this.

While it looked real, the interview was never aired on TV and was a set up from Baddiel who is a comedy writer for television and films including “Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never to Play Football”.

He also penned the children’s book Mystical Magic which involves no swearing.