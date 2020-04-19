Ellie Goulding Virtually Performs For Couple’s First Dance

Ellie Goulding is helping one lucky couple celebrate their wedding day even during isolation.

Hayley Pitman, who works for the National Health Service (NHS), was set to marry Harvey Skelton and they weren’t about to let the restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 stop them.

Their family and friends joined the couple over video chat to celebrate their wedding when everyone was in for a surprise as Ellie Goulding dropped in to sing their first dance.

Wedding directory For Better For Worse surprised the couple with Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do.”

“Congratulations Harvey and Hayley,” Goulding, 33, said. “You’re both heroes and we all love you.”

For Better For Worse is holding a fundraiser on Virgin’s Money Giving and organized the wedding as a way to draw attention to the campaign to help fund NHS Charities Together, a collection of more than 250 not-for-profit organizations around the UK that assist hospitals.