Cody Simpson Credits His Mom And Grandmothers For His ‘Humility’

Cody Simpson owes a lot to his mom and grandmothers and now the Australian singer is opening up about it in a new interview.

Simpson, 23, spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald about what the women in his life have taught him and how that had led him to dating “independent” ladies like Miley Cyrus and Gigi Hadid.

“I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don’t want to disappoint mom or my grandmothers,” he said. “They’ve shown me that being close to your mum and grandmothers makes you a better human.”

“I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals,” he added. “I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships.”

Simpson has since moved on with Cyrus who he credits with bringing out a more creative side to him.

“Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he continued. “Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”

And even though Simpson is penning poems about the “Slide Away” singer, he isn’t ready to settle down yet.

“I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” he said. “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

Although for claiming he is “far too young” he has better insight into relationships than people twice his age.

Simpson mused, “In order to have a successful relationship, you have to know how to be your own person. You don’t want to be half a person trying to find another half to complement you.”