America Ferrera’s Husband Surprises Her With Virtual Birthday

America Ferrera, like so many others, had to celebrate her birthday in isolation. Luckily, her family and friends had a big surprise for her.

The “Ugly Betty” alum’s husband, Ryan Piers Williams, surprised her with a Zoom birthday party.

“My sneaky and dear husband @ryanpierswilliams surprised me with a zoom birthday party yesterday! I have to be honest, I’ve seen a million of these posted and thought ‘how could that be fun?’. But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy & love! I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces,” she wrote on Instagram along with a collection of photos of her having the time of her life.

Ferrera continued to thank Williams for the “most joyous and memorable” birthday.

She added, “You filled me with love and cake and ended it with a virtual dance party!! You are the best. So grateful for community and friendship and love.”