Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Tell British Tabloids They Will No Longer ‘Offer Themselves Up As Currency’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a big step in their independence.

The couple who formally left the royal family at the end of March has sent a letter to four British tabloids stating they will never work them again.

Daily Mail, Express, Mirror and The Sun all received a letter written by representatives for the couple stating that now that they are no longer “publicly funded” they will be setting out “new media relations.”

The four listed tabloids all operate under the royal rota and until this point had full access at events.

In the letter, it states that Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion” and accused them of running “distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason”.

“With that said, please note the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet,” the letter continues after pointing out they have seen countless “lives completely pulled apart for no good reason.”

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism,” it adds. “The media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion…but it can’t be based on a lie.”

This evening Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan told the editors of four major British tabloids that they will never deal with them again. Their letter — written by representivies for the couple and sent to the Daily Mail, Express, Mirror and The Sun — can be read in full below👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SwF3afIBvG — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 20, 2020

The letter comes just as Meghan is set to take part in a virtual hearing on Friday in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and their choice to print a letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle.