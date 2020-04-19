Jimmy Kimmel Surprised Food Delivery Guy During ‘One World: Together At Home’ With More Food

Jimmy Kimmel surprised a food delivery guy during the “One World: Together at Home” special in a way only he could.

Kimmel, who hosted the show along with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, ordered food which was delivered to him live on the show.

“To thank him, I made him a pizza,” Kimmel told the camera.

Kimmel gifted him the pizza, a cherry pie his wife Molly McNearney baked, the money they owed him in a Ziploc bag and toilet paper.

“That’s better than the money,” the delivery guy said laughing.