Katherine Schwarzenegger Attempts To Bake With Many Interruptions From Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has been trying out new recipes during isolation and filming her attempts but not without an interruption or two from husband Chris Pratt.

On Sunday, the children book author was testing out Strawberry Shortcake when Pratt moved in.

“While I do this video, I’ll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background,” she said as Pratt added, “Wait! Show me, it’ll be good luck,” asking her to turn the phone around.

“I just set it up,” she replied but didn’t want to turn the phone.

Schwarzenegger was attempting to mix up her recipe as Pratt could be heard yelling, “Oh yeah! Get over that drive! Oh my God, that was so fun.”

Later on in the videos, Pratt showed up to test banana bread that Schwarzenegger made earlier.

“I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread [is] truly remarkable,” he said. “I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us.”

“They’ll be gone in… less than a day,” he added.

The banana bread clearly was satisfying enough as Pratt went back to playing his game and left his wife in peace to finish off the strawberry shortcake.