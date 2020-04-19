Liam Payne Seemingly Confirms One Direction Reunion

The rumoured 10th anniversary One Direction reunion has been confirmed by Liam Payne.

On Sunday, Payne was on Instagram Live with Swedish DJ Alesso who he just released his new single “Midnight” with, and fans has lots of questions.

“Oh my god dude… there’s so many One Direction questions,” Alesso expressed during the feed. “But I feel like I don’t want to put you on the spot because I know you can’t say too much.”

Payne explained that “most of us are in London, we’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment.”

He added, “I can’t say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off.”

“Oooh, wow, the whole world is about explode,” Alesso replied.

Payne then seemed to shut down the reports that even Zayn Malik could be joining after Payne, Louis, Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and the official One Direction account started to follow Malik again on social media.

“You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band,” Liam quipped.

Payne first sparked rumours of the July 23rd anniversary rumour when speaking to The Sun, “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he shared. “You hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting.”

The reunion would be the first time that the group is back together after going on hiatus in 2016.