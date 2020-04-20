Final Top 20 ‘American Idol’ Contestant Is Revealed After Surprise Twist

“American Idol” viewers have made their decision after the judges had Grace Leer and Lauren Mascitti compete against each other for a spot in the top 20.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry couldn’t decide which country crooner should make it through the next round after the pair’s Hawaii performances.

Mascitti had belted out “Two More Bottles of Wine” by Emmylou Harris, while Leer opted for Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman”.

Leer’s rendition just barely came out on top, with her posting after the results were announced:

Mascitti insisted:

Former “American Idol” contestant Maddie Poppe posted:

Last tweet for the season, so happy for @GraceLeermusic, both girls deserved it so much, but very happy for one of my favorites to be that much closer to the win! Ready and excited to support all my faves on their journey after the show no matter what happens. — Maddie Poppe (@MaddiePoppe) April 20, 2020

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, this year’s live shows will not be taking place as usual.

The finalists, host Ryan Seacrest, the judges, and mentor Bobby Bones will be in 25 remote locations in North America, including Canada.

After a special episode takes place with the top 20 on April 26, the top 10 will perform on May 3 in the first of three live shows. The winner of season 18 will then be revealed on May 17, GoldDerby reported.