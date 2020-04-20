Keira Knightley Plays The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ On Her Teeth

By Corey Atad.

Keira Knightley has quite the party trick.

Appearing on the World Health Day #HopeFromHome livestream this week, the “Atonement” star used her most surprising talent to help raise money for coronavirus relief.

“I was thinking of something entertaining to do and I couldn’t think of anything,” Knightley said. “So I’m going to play my teeth, which is my one and only party trick.”

She then performed a rendition of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” by flicking her front teeth.

Knightley previously showed off her particular talent for playing songs on her teeth last year when she did “Despacito” for Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”.

