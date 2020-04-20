Prince Harry Pleaded With Thomas Markle To Get In Touch Before Wedding, Court Papers Reveal

Prince Harry urged Thomas Markle to get in touch with his daughter Meghan in a series of texts sent the day before the couple’s wedding on May 19, 2018, it’s been revealed.

According to the Guardian, the messages in question were revealed in court documents filed at the high court Monday, as Meghan’s battle against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, continues.

Harry pleaded in one text: “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

He added: “Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1.”

Meghan was said to have found out her father had had a heart attack and had been hospitalized via TMZ.

She then contacted him, texting: “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts… Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond. Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us… What hospital are you at?”

Meghan messaged again: “Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you’re safe… they will be there at your disposal as soon as you need them. Please please call as soon as you can… all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important.”

According to the documents, Meghan claimed the last contact she received from her father was a missed call at 4:57 a.m. on the day of her wedding. They’re not thought to have since been in contact, other than through letter correspondence.

Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing a letter she wrote to her father. The civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law with the publication of the letter.

The first hearing against Associated Newspapers will take place over video conferencing this Friday.

The latest news comes after Harry and Meghan sent a letter to four British tabloids stating they will never work with them again.

They stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family at the end of March.