Trevor Noah Reveals To Ellen The Sign He’s Truly Given Up While In Quarantine

Trevor Noah is still holding it together.

On Monday, the host of “The Daily Show” checks in with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about how he’s been doing under quarantine.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Jokes About WWE Being Deemed ‘Essential’ In Florida With Hilarious Skit

Noah explained to Ellen the way he’ll truly know if he’s crossed a line.

‘That is when I say I will truly have given up, is when I cut my own hair,” he said. “I feel like that’s the moment in life when you feel like you’ve made a major life change, when you cut your own hair.”

He joked, “That scene in the movie when everything is lost and you start shearing it all off.”

RELATED: Trevor Noah Explains Why Black Communities Are Being Hit Harder By COVID-19 In America

Noah also joked about becoming a “Cuomosexual” after watching New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.