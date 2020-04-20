Prince Philip Addresses Coronavirus Crisis In Rare Statement

Prince Philip has released a rare statement to thank those helping tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The 98-year-old, who is currently in isolation with the Queen, 93, at Windsor Castle, said: “As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognize the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19.”

RELATED: Prince William Says He Was ‘Quite Concerned’ After Dad Prince Charles Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus

“On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected.”

The Duke of Edinburgh has written a message to everyone who is helping to tackle the pandemic and keep essential services running. Read the message in full at: https://t.co/91oQHns3ZN pic.twitter.com/UNcomwRSWU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2020

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from royal duties in August 2017 but is still affiliated with over 750 organizations.

HRH is affiliated to over 750 organisations, including the scientific, technological research, healthcare and infrastructure sectors, which have responded to the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/0vt3o1CKSH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2020

Philip has since been spending most of his time at Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.