Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Royal Exit, Discusses Disney+ Film ‘Elephant’

Meghan Markle’s “Good Morning America” interview aired Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recorded the chat last summer, was promoting her recent Disneynature documentary “Elephant”, which she narrated.

Meghan said of the Disney+ film, “I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life.

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety.”

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reconnects With Women Of Hubb Community Kitchen In U.K. Via Video Chat

“These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected,” the former “Suits” actress continued. “You see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing, the close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young — I think they are a lot more like us than they are different.”

Meghan went on, “I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we’re facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Was On Hand To Support Meghan Markle While Recording ‘Elephant’, Filmmaker Reveals: ‘It Was Amazing Having Him There’

Meghan recorded her bit at London’s famous Pinewood Studios in October alongside Prince Harry.

Botswana holds a special place in both Harry and Meghan’s hearts, with the pair going on two dates in London before the Duke of Sussex asked his other half to visit him there.

The pair officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family at the end of March.