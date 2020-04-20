Eric Church Wants Everyone To ‘Answer The Call’ To Overcome The Coronavirus

Eric Church doesn’t believe in fear.

Over the weekend, the country artist released a new spoken-word video responding to the coronavirus crisis, sending a ray of hope to his fans.

Titled “Who Will Answer The Call?”, the video features Church addressing the current lockdown situation in the U.S. and around the world.

“Where there once were roars, now there are just echoes. The handshakes and the hugs of yore are now too dangerous,” he says, displaying footage of empty stadiums, streets, and more.

“But I don’t believe in fear,” he continues. “I don’t believe in panic. I don’t believe, in all its complexity, this damn virus has any idea what it’s up against: the American resolve.”

Church continues, “Damn right I believe these halls will roar again, these stadiums will be deafening in the answer to this enemy. This silence of now will cower at the noise of soon.”

At the end of the video, Church begins to sing a new song, “Everybody’s got their arms around everybody else’s shoulders/ Guarding against the world outside like an army of Friday night soldiers/ The battle wages tomorrow, but tonight we’ve got a drink in our hands/ Wish you could stay the way I see you through my Ray-Bans.”

