Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Brooklyn Landlord Who Waived Rent Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Ellen DeGeneres is turning the spotlight on the people giving back in hard times.

On Monday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” the host talks remotely with Brooklyn landlord Mario Salerno who waived April rent for his 200 tenants because of the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Reveals To Ellen The Sign He’s Truly Given Up While In Quarantine

“I did that not only for humanity, but these tenants of mine are like my family and they were struggling,” Salerno says. “They were going through tough times. And to me, it wasn’t part of the money because that’s irrelevant to a human life, and I had tenants come to me crying, telling me they couldn’t afford not even to put a meal on their table.

“So, I thought it over after the first and the second tenant came and I said, ‘Listen to me…’ I think to myself it’s easier for me to tell them I’m gonna waive the rent. I want them to make sure they have food on their table, I want to make sure they can take care of their roommates and their neighbours.”

RELATED: Kerry Washington Talks Pyjama Days And ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ With Ellen

Many of Salerno’s tenants thanked him by giving him gifts.

“I told them, ‘This is not necessary,'” Salerno says. “If you can just help each other. Help the person that needs help and the assistance. That’s what will make me very happy.”

In a big surprise, DeGeneres reveals she is donating $25,000 to North Brooklyn Angels, a charity supported by Salerno, which brings hot meals to vulnerable people in New York.