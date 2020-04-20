Cole Sprouse Slams ‘Baseless Accusations’ In Instagram Rant Amid Rumours About Lili Reinhart Relationship

Cole Sprouse has had enough of the rumours surrounding his private life.

Sprouse, 27, has been dating his “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart, 23, for the past few years, but rumours emerged online recently linking him to Kaia Gerber, who is currently in isolation with “13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman.

Sprouse then wrote on his Instagram Story Sunday, “I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them.

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

He finished up by writing, “So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump a**. (Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three).”

See his full posts below.

Credit: Instagram/Cole Sprouse

Sprouse and Reinhart have both hit out at false split claims before.

They were surrounded by breakup rumours last July, but insisted: