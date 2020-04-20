Alicia Silverstone Says ‘Batman & Robin’ Was Not ‘My Favourite Filmmaking Experience’

Alicia Silverstone doesn’t look back fondly on “Batman & Robin”.

In a new interview with the Guardian the actress recalls the rough time she had shooting the 1997 Joel Schumacher film, in which she played Batgirl.

RELATED: Matt Reeves Says A Quarter Of ‘The Batman’ Was Shot Before The Coronavirus Lockdown

“That definitely wasn’t my favourite filmmaking experience,” she says, referring in particular to the media attention surrounding her weight.

Silverstone recalled an interview in which the journalist asked about her bra size.

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” the 43-year-old actress says. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

RELATED: Darren Aronofsky Wanted To Make A Batman Movie With Joaquin Phoenix But The Studio Wanted Freddie Prinze Jr.

When she was finished with the film, Silverstone says she “stopped loving acting for a very long time.”

Starring in a theatre production brought that love back for her, though.

“My body was just like, This is what I’m meant to do, I love it so much. I need to find a way to do both, to be able to be an actress and be an activist at the same time, so that’s what I did.”