Everyone Is Going To Dreamland In Trailer For Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’

The story of Hollywood is getting a rewrite.

On Monday, the full trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new series “Hollywood” dropped, bringing with it a radical new view of the movie industry’s Golden Age.

“If we change the way that movies are made, I think you can change the world,” Darren Criss’ character says in the trailer.

Criss, along with Jeremy Pope, Jim Parsons, Laura Harrier star in the show about the sides of Hollywood rarely seen, shining a light on the roles of women, the LGBTQ community, and people of colour in the movies.

Patti LuPone, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Queen Latifah, Rob Reiner, Joe Mantello, and Maude Apatow also star in the series.

“Hollywood” premieres on Netflix on May 1.