Quentin Tarantino Once Drunk-Pitched Pierce Brosnan A James Bond Movie

Quentin Tarantino may have had a great idea for a James Bond movie but we’ll never see it.

On Sunday, Pierce Brosnan did a live watch-along of his first Bond movie “Goldeneye” at Esquire and told an incredible story about the “Pulp Fiction” director.

The actor recalled meeting Tarantino over plenty of drinks.

“It was after ‘Kill Bill Vol. 2’, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons,” Brosnan said. “I got there at 7 p.m., I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, Where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, Okay, I’ll have another martini.”

Soon enough, Tarantino was pitching Brosnan his idea for a Bond movie.

“He was pounding the table, saying, ‘You’re the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond,’ and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, Please calm down, but we don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down,” he said.

Brosnan added, “He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn’t mean to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond.”

The actor would make one more Bond movie, “Die Another Day”, before handing the series off to Daniel Craig.