Brad Paisley Discusses The Free Nashville Grocery Store He’s Opened To Help People Struggling To Buy Food

Brad Paisley revealed how he’s giving back amid the coronavirus crisis during an interview on the “Today” show Monday.

Paisley discussed his latest project — The Store — a grocery store in Nashville he’s opened to serve those experiencing financial hardship.

The country crooner and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley teamed up with Belmont University and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to create the non-profit store, which wasn’t originally intended to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paisley explained of the Nashville shop, which opened one month early, in mid-March, “We had about a week of operating like we expected when we opened in March, and here we are opening something like this when, basically, all hell breaks loose.”

“Now we’re already serving three times the amount of people we expected right away. We thought we would soft roll this thing out, like a slow build to what we would become, and all of a sudden we’re kind of thrown into the fire with it, but it’s really going well so far—knock on wood—I think.”

Paisley also spoke about dying his wife’s hair while in lockdown, and performed his new single “No I in Beer”. See more in the clip above.