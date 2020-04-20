Hilary Duff Shares ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Update — Including Whether Paolo Will Return

Don’t expect to hear the famous line, “Sing to me, Paolo,” in the upcoming “Lizzie McGuire” reboot.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, series star Hilary Duff reveals whether fans can expect appearances by Italian pop star-turned-villain Paolo (played by Yani Gellman in “The Lizzie McGuire Movie”) or Lizzie’s best friend Miranda Sanchez (played by Lalaine, who was absent from the final episodes of the series, as well as the film).

Duff tells the mag, “I’m still talking to [the team] weekly, I don’t know. They were shooting and then everything was put on hold. And we’re just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen. But there were plans for a lot of people to be in the show. So, um, I already know some of those things but I don’t know about Paolo. I think she’d probably be pretty mad to see him.”

The highly anticipated Disney+ revival of the sitcom, which ran on Disney Channel 2001-2004 and spawned the 2003 feature film, has been marred by drama behind the scenes.

Earlier this year, series creator Terri Minsky exited as showrunner after Disney decided to “move in a different creative direction”, and the project was placed on hiatus. Reports suggested that Disney execs wanted to keep the series family-friendly, while Duff and Minsky wanted a “more adult” take on the beloved character. The actress later seemingly confirmed the differing visions, writing on Instagram, “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

