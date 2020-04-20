Corus And Other Canadian Broadcasters To Air All-Canadian Special ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

Corus and other major Canadian broadcasters are coming together for a star-studded, multi-platform benefit in support of front-line workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada.

Corus Entertainment, Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Groupe V Media and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered for “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble”, which will air on English and French services on Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m. across all markets and 7:30 p.m. NT.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” will feature a star-studded lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors and athletes.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Front-line workers, across so many sectors, including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” says Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are thankful for ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”

The lineup includes musical acts Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Barenaked Ladies, Arkells, Sofia Reyes and William Prince.

Other celebrities expected to appear from their homes include author Margaret Atwood, skater Tessa Virtue and TV stars Eric McCormack, Jason Priestley, Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters and Will Arnett.

The lineup also includes astronaut Chris Hadfield, environmentalist David Suzuki, wheelchair athlete Rick Hansen, hockey players Hayley Wickenheiser and Connor McDavid, tennis player Bianca Andreescu and swimmer Penny Oleksiak.

Featuring a mix of music, messages and more, “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” presents iconic Canadians sharing their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to front-line workers combatting COVID-19. Canadian talent is uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #strongertogether.

“Stronger Together, Touse Ensemble” will air on more than two dozen platforms, including live, simultaneous French translation on ICI ARTV, SériesPlus,

VRAK, and V. The special can also be viewed on:

Bell Media

TV: CTV, CTV2, CTV Life Channel, TSN, CP24, MUCH, MTV, VRAK

Streaming: CTV.ca and CTV app, iHeartRadio.ca and iHeartRadio Canada app

Radio: Virgin Radio

On demand: Crave, CTV.ca and CTV app, iHeartRadio.ca and iHeartRadio Canada app

CBC/Radio-Canada

TV: CBC TV, ICI ARTV

Streaming: CBC Gem, CBC.ca

Radio: CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen app, Sirius XM Channel 169

On demand: CBC Gem, ICI TOU.TV

Corus

TV: Global, Slice, National Geographic, ABC Spark, SériesPlus

Streaming: Global TV app, globaltv.com, globalnews.ca, etcanada.com

On demand: Global TV app and globaltv.com

Rogers Sports & Media

TV: Citytv, FX, OMNI Television

Streaming: Citytv.com

Groupe V Média

TV: V

—

