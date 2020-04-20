Mark Consuelos And His Moustache Step In To Co-Host ‘Live’ With Wife Kelly Ripa

Photo: Live with Kelly and Ryan

Not everyone is a fan of Mark Consuelos’ new facial hair situation.

On Monday’s “Live”, the “Riverdale” actor stepped in to co-host with wife Kelly Ripa while Ryan Seacrest was off.

Consuelos made an immediate impression with his new moustache.

“Hey, good morning, everybody. Welcome. It’s Monday, April 20, 2020. Joining me today, Mark Consuelos, not Magnum PI,” Ripa joked.

Consuelos laughed, “Yes, it’s amazing sitting next to you. I haven’t seen you a lot the past few weeks.”

On Twitter, the official “Live” account tweeted out a poll asking what fans thought about the moustache.

Unfortunately for the facial hair, fans have been voting overwhelmingly for Consuelos to lose the ‘stache.